Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Emmerdale Robron reunion: is this the moment that Robert and Aaron get back together?

Emmerdale Robron reunion: is this the moment that Robert and Aaron get back together?

New information revealed about tonight's hour-long episode

Aaron and Robert back in the garage

Is this the moment that #Robron devotees have been waiting for: a reunion for Emmerdale fan favourites Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle?

Advertisement

The ITV soap has been teasing a possible reconciliation for the on-off pair in this evening’s hour-long episode (7.00pm). And this new image sees Robert and Aaron back in the garage – the location of their wedding last year. So what does this mean for the two of them – are they set to get back together?

pjimage-57-947eca2

Speaking about what it would mean should there be a reunion for the characters, actor Danny Miller (who plays Aaron) said recently: “They have both matured over time and I think it would be a healthier relationship. Robert has had to man up and be a dad to Seb, and Aaron knows he will have to be the support system to him.

“It’s about maturing and growing up for both of them this time round – if they do end up back together.”

If you’d like to see a history of the #Robron story thus far – please click here.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

Aaron and Robert back in the garage
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who 50th anniversary trailer premieres at San Diego Comic Con

100778

Nick Grimshaw’s X Factor exit was decided at Christmas

imagenotavailable1

Nordicana is back with a bang

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO Print media - No Use Before Saturday 9th December 2017 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Saturday 9th December 2017 Emmerdale - Ep 802324 Monday 25thth December 2017 Robert Sugden [RYAN HAWLEY] is bemused when he wakes up on Christmas morning and emerges to a surreal Christmas day in the village. Things seem strange and not as they should be. Soon, Robert keeps awakening to a different reality and tries to process what is real and what is not. Will Robert learn anything from these strange realities? And why canÕt he escape from this perpetual nightmare? Picture contact - david.crook@itv.com Photographer - Amy Brammall This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com

Emmerdale: full Christmas Day episode details revealed as Robert and Aaron take centre stage

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more