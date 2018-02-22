Emmerdale Robron reunion: is this the moment that Robert and Aaron get back together?

Is this the moment that #Robron devotees have been waiting for: a reunion for Emmerdale fan favourites Robert Sugden and Aaron Dingle?

Advertisement

The ITV soap has been teasing a possible reconciliation for the on-off pair in this evening’s hour-long episode (7.00pm). And this new image sees Robert and Aaron back in the garage – the location of their wedding last year. So what does this mean for the two of them – are they set to get back together?

Speaking about what it would mean should there be a reunion for the characters, actor Danny Miller (who plays Aaron) said recently: “They have both matured over time and I think it would be a healthier relationship. Robert has had to man up and be a dad to Seb, and Aaron knows he will have to be the support system to him.

“It’s about maturing and growing up for both of them this time round – if they do end up back together.”

If you’d like to see a history of the #Robron story thus far – please click here.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.