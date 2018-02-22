EastEnders: Mick makes shock drugs discovery about Aidan – here’s what happens next

Mick Carter has been left in a state of shock on tonight’s EastEnders after discovering that Aidan Maguire is masterminding the drug-dealing operation at the Queen Vic.

Advertisement

Thursday’s hour-long episode saw Mick take action after Shirley told him about drugs being sold from a cubicle in the men’s toilets at the Walford pub. After turfing the dealer off the premises, Mick hoped that he’d put a stop to the illegal activity.

But cliffhanger scenes saw Mick realise that he was in over his head when he found out that Aidan was the one controlling the dealer.

Fans of the BBC1 soap will now have to wait until Monday to see how the drama plays out, but RadioTimes.com can reveal that the next episode of EastEnders will see Aidan continue with his scheme, leaving the Carters at a loss as to how they can stop him.

When Mick then takes matters into his own hands, the dealer passes on a menacing threat from Aidan, forcing him to meet with the gangster directly. By the end of Monday, Aidan will have given Mick a threat that he can’t ignore…

Later in the week, Linda will return home and find out for herself about what’s been going on. But Mick reluctantly accepts a large amount of hush money from Aidan, a stressed-out Linda takes matters into her own hands.

But has she only made things worse for her beleaguered family?

You can watch our exclusive Week in Walford review show below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all next week’s drama on EastEnders

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.