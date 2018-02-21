Viewers heap praise on “incredibly moving and powerful” Against the Law

Danny Mays and Mark Gatiss starred in the BBC docudrama that left viewers in tears as it followed the story behind the 1954 Montagu Trial

Against the Law won heaps of praise from viewers last night, many of whom were moved to tears as they hailed the docudrama as both “heartbreaking” and “frustrating”.

Advertisement

Telling the real story of journalist Peter Wildeblood (Daniel Mays) and the 1954 Montagu Trial, the drama was interspersed with testimonies from elderly gay men who had lived through years of repression and fear in the 1950s when homosexuality was a criminal act.

Even more so than the brilliant performances from the cast, it was the real-life stories that moved people the most.

#AgainstTheLaw so, so incredibly moving and powerful. — Emma Moyle (@moyle3) July 26, 2017

Thank you @BBCTwo for making the fantastic #AgainstTheLaw – but moreso to the incredible men featured in this programme. — V1NC£ (@nawitisnae) July 26, 2017

That final 5 mins listening to those magnificent men brought me to tears #AgainstTheLaw 😢 — Dave K™ (@birstallboi) July 26, 2017

if you aren't watching #AgainstTheLaw on bbc 2 right now, you should be. heartbreaking, frustrating….everything. — Ashley S (@YesImAshley) July 26, 2017

Thank you Peter Wildeblood and all those wonderful gentlemen who were so courageous Against The Law @BBCTwo — Jackie Malton (@Thursley) July 26, 2017

Advertisement

You can meet the cast of the show here.