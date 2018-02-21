Meet the cast of Against the Law

A mix of up-and-coming actors and experienced pros fill the line-up for the BBC's new Gay Britannia drama

The one-off feature-length docu-drama Against the Law is part of the BBC’s Gay Britannia season. It follows the true story of gay journalist Peter Wildeblood, whose illicit love affair with another man was one of the turning points in the path to the legalisation of homosexuality. The consequent trial of Wildeblood, and his two friends, Lord Montagu and Michael Pitt-Rivers, sparked a shift in public opinion that paved the way for the partial decriminalisation over ten years later. Against the Law is interspersed with touching testimonials from elderly gay men who lived in fear of truly expressing themselves throughout the 1950s.

Daniel Mays – Peter Wildeblood

Who does he play?

Daniel Mays plays the shy romantic Peter Wildeblood, a gay journalist who is on the search for his first relationship after coming out as gay. He quickly falls into a love affair with RAF corporal Eddie McNally but the relationship unravels after he finds himself in Crown Court, standing accused of committing homosexual offences.

Where have I seen him before?

Mays is perhaps the most recognizable face on Against the Law and has had roles in several British TV series, including Ashes to Ashes, Doctor Who and Line of Duty. His portrayal of Ronnie Biggs in 2012s Mrs Biggs, saw him nominated for a National Television Award. He has also appeared in film having played the wheeling and dealing private Walker in the recent reboot of Dad’s Army, Yeti in The Firm and has a brief role in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Tivik.

Richard Gadd – Eddie McNally

Who does he play?

Richard Gadd plays Royal Air Force corporal Eddie McNally who begins a love affair with Peter Wildeblood whilst on leave from RAF Ely. Described by Peter as “confident, physical and a bit dim” Eddie is everything Peter isn’t.

Where have I seen him before?

The Scottish actor and comedian takes on one of his first major roles for TV in Against the Law. However you may have seen him on the comedy circuit. His daring comedy show, Monkey See Monkey Do, explored themes of modern masculinity and saw him win the 2016 Edinburgh Comedy Award.

Mark Edel Hunt – Edward Montagu

Who does he play?

Mark Edel Hunt takes on the supporting role of Lord Montagu. He is one of Peter’s few friends and is the first to be arrested after a boy scout makes allegations against him. This leads to a police witch-hunt against those engaging in homosexual acts. The high profile nature of Lord Montagu’s arrest led to the naming of the court case as the Montagu trials which made front page news at the time.

Where have I seen him before?

Another relatively unknown actor; Mark Edel Hunt has had roles in Brideshead Revisited, Episodes and Call The Midwife. He made headlines in 2013 after calling out an audience member who made a homophobic comment during a play he was starring in.