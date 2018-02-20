How to buy tickets for Reading and Leeds Festival 2018

Here's everything you need to know to get tickets for this year's Reading and Leeds music extravaganza

Reading/Leeds Festival has welcomed all kinds of acts over the years, with artists like The Kinks, Radiohead and The Strokes descending on Reading to perform to huge audiences.

Advertisement

Last year, Kasabian, Eminem and Muse headlined, and supporting acts included Bastille, HAIM and Major Lazer.

It’s the world’s oldest popular music festival and it’s back again this year. With Glastonbury taking a break this year, Reading/Leeds could be the perfect alternative.

If feelings of fomo are creeping in, here’s everything you need to know and how to get tickets.

When is Reading / Leeds Festival 2018?

This year, Reading Festival/ Leeds will be taking place from Thursday 23rd – Sunday 26th August.

Where is Reading / Leeds Festival?

The annual music festival takes place at Little John’s Farm on Richfield Avenue, in central Reading.

It also has a site in Leeds at Branham Park.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets are available on ticketmaster.com.

There are weekend tickets, instalment plans and things like lockers and car park passes to make sure things run smoothly. There’s even the option of swanky festival toilets, if you get yourself a Seat of Luxury pass.

Who’s headlining Reading/ Leeds Festival?

Fall Out Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Kings of Leon are headlining.

Skepta, Post Malone, Wolf Alice, Nothing But Thieves, Annie Mac, Mist, The Blaze, Panic! at the Disco, Dua Lipa, Sum 41, Sigrid, Courteeners, Skepta, The Wombats, J Hus, Diplo will also be there, and many more.

How much are tickets to Reading/ Leeds Festival?

Weekend tickets are £205, plus an £16.40 fee.

Can I pay in instalments?

Advertisement

Yes you can. Simply add a full price ticket to your cart, but select the ‘Layaway Plan’ before filling out your delivery options.