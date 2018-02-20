Neighbours: Izzy steals Karl’s sperm in desperate baby bid

Neighbours’ Izzy Hoyland is set to be driven to desperate lengths to have Karl Kennedy’s baby and steals a sample of her ex’s sperm so she can impregnate herself.

The shocking twist to Izzy’s comeback after a decade away from Ramsay Street comes just as it was announced the homewrecking Ms Hoyland is to beg Karl to father another child so their daughter Holly, conceived after a one-night stand long after their original affair had ended, has a sibling with the same parents.

Izzy’s generous donation to the hospital wing Karl wants to leave as his legacy may be withdrawn should he refuse the idea, so Dr Kennedy is forced to consider her suggestion, putting more on his marriage to the long-suffering Susan.

But in upcoming scenes, Izzy will help herself to a sperm sample from her old flame in order to push ahead with the pregnancy. Will she succeed? Is Karl in on this portion of the plan? And can the Kennedy marriage survive further interference from Izzy?

“In the past, a lot of jaws dropped with what Izzy did,” says Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who has reprised her famous role for a guest stint after last appearing on screen in 2007. “This time it pushes the boundaries even further. If you thought Izzy was a bit crazy before…”

Jackie Woodburne, who plays ever-suspicious Susan, adds: “Everyone has their now agenda here. Izzy wants a child, Karl wants a legacy, Susan is driven to keep her family together. They all have clear motivation for what they’re doing. No one wins.”

