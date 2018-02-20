How to buy tickets for James Arthur’s 2018 concerts

The X Factor winner is only playing three dates in the UK this summer - here's where and when to bag your ticket before they sell out

James Arthur won the 9th series of The X Factor in 2012.

Following his win, his debut single “Impossible” became the fastest-selling X Factor single ever, sending him straight to number one in the UK charts. He has since released two platinum-selling albums.

Now working on his third album, he is performing three shows across the UK this summer – and hopefully will be debuting some new songs.

Where and when is James Arthur playing this summer?

26 July 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

24 August 2018 – St Philip’s Gate, Bristol

25 August 2018 – The Digbeth Entertainment District, Birmingham

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday 21 February at 9am at ticketmaster.co.uk

Wait, what was the name of that song I used to sing in the shower?

“Say You Won’t Let Go” was a massive hit for James Arthur, spending 3 weeks at number one.

Watch the video below and you’re sure to be crooning along for the rest of the day – you have been warned.