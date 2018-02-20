Hollyoaks: Mandy and Darren caught out next week?

Hollyoaks’ illicit lovers Darren Osborne and Mandy Richardson find a new secret love nest where they can continue their affair next week, but end up raising suspicion among their other halves when they stay out all night.

After The Bean is broken into, Mandy gets the idea to use the local coffee shop as her and Darren’s new rendezvous for romps. The couple are desperate to spend more time together as Luke Morgan puts the pressure on his wife to get their own place with their kids, Ella and Ollie, meaning Mandy would no longer be living with her fancy man.

But during a loved-up liaison the cheating pair fall asleep and in the morning have to race home with some hastily thought-up excuses to Luke and Nancy as to where they were all night. Will they get their stories straight?

Later in the week, Mandy is consumed with jealousy as Darren plans a romantic mini-break with his wife, meaning there’s no more extra-marital action at The Bean for a few days…

Using somewhere so close to home surely ups the chances for the couple to found out soon – but perhaps that’s what Mandy wants? Is she wanting to expose the fling herself so neither her or Darren have to tell their partners and are forced to go public? Will Darren ultimately have to choose between his mistress or his missus?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

