Hollyoaks: Finn returns – and blows Milo’s big secret!

Hollyoaks’ old favourite Finn returns to the village again next week, following his brief reappearance at Christmas. And while there are some reassuringly comedic moments in his comeback that see him clash with Tony Hutchinson, his arrival also appears to signal the dramatic unravelling of Milo Entwistle’s killer secret…

Rory ‘Finn’ Finnegan hears that old pal Tony is opening a new restaurant and visits his friend announcing he wants to invest in the venture. He’s even bought him a gift – a framed copy of a newspaper article about the chef’s first ever eatery, Il Gnosh.

But when Tone turns him down, telling him old pals Darren Osborne and Luke Morgan are already backing the business, Finn is affronted at the refusal of his funds and tries to take the present back.

Deciding to strike out with fellow Hollyoaks veteran Cindy Cunningham, Finn and the maneating minx announce they’re starting their own rival business, a food truck, to take the wind out of Tony’s culinary sails.

Whether or not that is a success remains to be seen, but the framed newspaper article proves to be more than a throwaway thoughtful gesture later next week when Cindy’s lodger Milo sees it and realises it contains a clue to revealing his past – that he was responsible for the death of Cindy’s parents, Gordon and Helen Cunningham in a joyriding accident 14 years ago…

What does the cutting reveal? Can Milo stop anyone else seeing it and joining the dots as to his true identity? And if Cindy and half-siblings, Mandy Richardson and Tom Cunningham, realise what Milo did, how will they react?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.