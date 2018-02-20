Emmerdale: shock accident for Laurel sees affair with Bob exposed?

Is the truth about to come out?

Laurel and Bob’s hidden passion could well become common knowledge in next week’s Emmerdale with Brenda looking set to catch them in the act.

The upcoming drama will see Bob left reeling when he learns that Jimmy has accidentally reversed into Laurel with his car.

In the aftermath of the collision, a distressed Bob heads over to Mulberry where he confesses that he thought Laurel was dead. With emotions running high, Bob and Laurel end up embracing and kissing.

But might their passion be abruptly curtailed?

Little do they realise that Doug is – at that very moment – informing Brenda that he saw Bob heading to Laurel’s. Hence her also making her way over to Mulberry

But as Laurel and Bob kiss in the kitchen, Brenda pushes the door open. With the pair remaining oblivious to Brenda’s arrival, will they be caught in the act?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

