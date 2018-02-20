Emmerdale: pregnant Chas to get an abortion?

And how does Paddy feel about her plan?

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle will be left considering a termination after discovering that she’s pregnant – but does partner Paddy feel the same way as she does?

Following a contraception blunder, Chas will find out that she’s expecting Paddy’s baby . Initially, both she and Paddy agree that having an abortion is the best option. But little does she realise that the village vet had been secretly hoping for a different outcome…

Next week’s episodes will see Chas left shocked when she learns that Paddy really wants to keep their baby. But he’s left deflated when Chas tells him that her decision remains the same.

So will Paddy come round to Chas’s way of thinking? Or is their relationship set to falter thanks to their differing outlook on the future?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below.

