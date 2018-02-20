EastEnders: where have you seen Magic Marv before? Who is actor Steve Steen?

Find out more about the man playing the seedy kids' entertainer

Tonight’s EastEnders sees the kids of Walford ‘entertained’ by musician Magic Marv, a performer very much past his prime.

Advertisement

The likes of Stacey, Martin and Kim will take their offspring to see the children’s TV favourite, only to find that he’s now a drunk, shambling mess who insults the dads and ineptly flirts with the mums!

Magic Marv is played by the comedian and actor Steve Steen, best known his appearances on improvisational panel show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and for his partnership with fellow comic Jim Sweeney.

Other screen credits include his stint as a presenter on children’s magazine show CBTV and a guest appearance playing Lord Byron on Blackadder the Third.

He and Sweeney were also recruited by satirist and impressionist Rory Bremner to be the resident support performers on his first sketch show for the BBC.

Steen’s voice talents were used on Spitting Image and he also appeared in such 1980s’ children’s favourites as Dramarama, Erasmus Microman and Rainbow.

You can see Steen doing an impression of Paul Merton in an episode of Whose Line Is It Anyway? below:

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.