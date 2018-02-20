Accessibility Links

EastEnders: newcomer Hayley lands Martin in big trouble

A day out backfires terribly

Hayley (KATIE JARVIS), Martin Fowler (JAMES BYE), Arthur Fowler (II)

Mysterious EastEnders newcomer Hayley (Katie Jarvis) looks set to cause trouble for Martin Fowler (James Bye) in next week’s episodes when the pair meet up.

As fans have already seen, Hayley appears to be plotting against Martin for an as-yet-to-be-revealed reason. And, as tensions with Stacey increase and his marriage disintegrates, Martin will be drawn ever closer to Walford’s latest arrival.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 27 February will see Martin take young Arthur and Hope for the day and meet up with Hayley. Despite Stacey insisting that the children are home on time, Martin is swayed by Hayley’s influence and keeps the kids out for longer.



But the situation looks set to spiral out of control when he starts ignoring calls and messages from Stacey. Will Martin come to rue his actions? And what will happen when things backfire terribly for the put-upon market-stall holder?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

