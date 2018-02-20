EastEnders: Mel bonds with Jack – but Hunter plots against them

Hunter Owen looks set to scheme against mum Mel in next week’s EastEnders after he clocks her growing closeness to Jack Branning.

Jack will be seen making an impression on Mel when he helps her with an erratic burglar alarm at the R&R. And it isn’t long before Hunter notices that the pair have formed a bond.

Scenes to be shown on Thursday 1 March find Hunter keen to support Mel as she gets ready for the re-opening of the club. But tensions mount for a frustrated Hunter when Jack also offers assistance.

The date of the big re-opening also happens to be the anniversary of Steve Owen’s death, a fact that doesn’t escape Jack’s attention. But as he reaches out to Hunter, the troubled teen decides he wants Jack out of his mum’s life for good.

EastEnders fans should expect shocks all round when the new sign for the club is unveiled – just why is Mel left fuming? And what exactly has Hunter done?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

