Coronation Street: Bethany is arrested after attacking lapdancing punters!

Bethany Platt looks set to lash out on next week’s Coronation Street when her return to lapdancing ends in unexpected violence.

Shock upcoming scenes will see Bethany resume her career as a lap dancer after she offends a customer at the salon and resigns.

Back at the club, a new manager makes Bethany wear a skimpy bikini but she refuses. However, the situation still ends up spiralling out of control when a stag do gets rowdy and hands on.

Upon seeing the groom, Bethany has a flashback to her time with the predatory Nathan and she ends up lashing out with a bottle. Pretty soon, the police have been called and Bethany is arrested.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 28 February will then see Bethany get quizzed by the police before she confides in Sarah that she’s worried she had some sort of psychotic episode.

What will Bethany say when Sarah suggests that she may benefit from going back to counselling? And what will happen when Bethany attends a court hearing in the wake of the assault on the lap dancing punters?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below. And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.