The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV 9pm Friday 23rd February

What can I expect from the episode?

Scorsese, the forensics guy, proudly shows Riggs and Murtaugh his “pretty sweet bone saw” as they examine a dead body. You may be reminded of that bone saw as some of this week’s heavy-handed comic business drills into your skull. There’s Murtaugh dimly suspecting his wife is having an affair. There’s Riggs fumbling with a rich suspect’s flash coffee machine. There’s Murtaugh making a fool of himself when he meets his sporting hero. But then, oddly, we also get some very dark stretches as we spend time in the swamp of Riggs’s subconscious – he’s having nightmares about his dead father. In between times, a dead surfer opens up a case that echoes Riggs’s angst. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.