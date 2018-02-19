How to get tickets for Hamilton in London

Everything you need to know about going to see Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit musical on the West End stage

It’s one of the hottest musicals of the decade, described by our RadioTimes.com reviewer as “faultless” – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton has not only just crossed the pond from Broadway… it’s exploded onto the West End stage.

But with five star reviews and phenomenal performances comes high demand – so how can you get to see the hottest show in town when tickets are so scarce?

Can I buy resold tickets?

No. Resale of Hamilton tickets is strictly forbidden. Don’t even be tempted, because all tickets resold will be result in the entire original booking being cancelled and anyone holding the tickets will be refused admission.

So where can I get tickets?

Although Hamilton at the Victoria Palace Theatre in London is largely sold out for several months ahead – there are still opportunities to get tickets for the show through the official ticketing site TicketMaster.co.uk.

What opportunities are there to see Hamilton soon?

new booking period for Hamilton will go on sale will go on sale HERE on Monday January 29th at 12pm GMT! Tickets will be available for shows during the period from 30th July – 15th December 2018.

There are several other ways you can be in with a chance of getting tickets;

There is a weekly late release of Premium tickets on Ticketmaster. These go on sale at 12 noon every Monday for the following week’s performances. Every performance offers the chance to win £10 lottery tickets for the show. The lottery opens at 4pm and closes at 2pm the following day. You can enter by downloading the Hamilton app or on the website. You can check the TicketMaster Hamilton website daily to see if there have been any returned tickets that will be offered for sale.

And if I’m willing to wait?

Tickets for the show are available more freely for performances several months ahead.

You can browse availability and book here.