Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Aidan and Carla go under the knife tonight – will they both survive? Watch the new scene

Coronation Street: Aidan and Carla go under the knife tonight – will they both survive? Watch the new scene

Will the pair make it through surgery?

Screen Shot 2018-02-19 at 08.14.51

It’s the day of reckoning for Aidan and Carla on Monday’s Coronation Street as the pair face surgery – but will both make it through in one piece?

Advertisement

As Corrie fans know, Carla is in desperate need of a new kidney – step forward Aidan, who has decided to undergo a transplant operation to help out his sister.

This evening’s double bill sees the Connors waiting expectantly as first Aidan and then Carla are wheeled down to  theatre. But, as can be seen from this clip, Aidan is feeling emotional and apprehensive about the upcoming op.

19_02_CORO_CARLA_HOSPITAL_02

Will all be OK? Or is there set to be a last-minute complication? Find out for yourself at 7.30 and 8.30pm…

You can watch a scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

Screen Shot 2018-02-19 at 08.14.51
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Walking with Dinosaurs (Getty, MH)

How to buy tickets for Walking with Dinosaurs – The Arena Spectacular

101834

John Oliver’s takedown of Donald Trump is just as epic as you’d expect

imagenotavailable1

Cuffs is cancelled, Amanda Abbington and the cast are “gutted”

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more