Coronation Street: Aidan and Carla go under the knife tonight – will they both survive? Watch the new scene

Will the pair make it through surgery?

It’s the day of reckoning for Aidan and Carla on Monday’s Coronation Street as the pair face surgery – but will both make it through in one piece?

Advertisement

As Corrie fans know, Carla is in desperate need of a new kidney – step forward Aidan, who has decided to undergo a transplant operation to help out his sister.

This evening’s double bill sees the Connors waiting expectantly as first Aidan and then Carla are wheeled down to theatre. But, as can be seen from this clip, Aidan is feeling emotional and apprehensive about the upcoming op.

Will all be OK? Or is there set to be a last-minute complication? Find out for yourself at 7.30 and 8.30pm…

You can watch a scene from tonight’s episode below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of all this week’s drama on Coronation Street

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.