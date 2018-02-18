Accessibility Links

Troy: Fall of A City’s dodgy dialogue divided viewers but everybody loved the ostrich

Dark lighting and curious conversations left viewers bored but an unassuming bird was hailed the hero of episode one

Troy Fall of City Episode 1 reader reviews

The BBC’s new drama, Troy: Fall of a City, got off to a shaky start on BBC1 on Saturday night.

The epic – based on the ancient myth about Prince Paris of Troy, who took the most beautiful woman in the world, Helen, away from her husband, Menelaus, and started a war that would **SPOILER ALERT** have terrible consequences for his people in the process – was praised by some viewers, but others just didn’t have time for it at all.

Poor lighting and historical inaccuracies were among the main bugbears.

Some wondered if the storyline made sense to those who weren’t familiar with the old tale.

“It took me a while to understand the storyline” wrote Geraldine Walker on Facebook. “A voiceover from Paris would have helped. The only reason I could follow is I’ve seen the movie ‘Troy ‘ so I know the gist of the Helen of Troy story.”

What did you think of Troy: Fall of City?Yay? Or Nae?

Posted by Radio Times on Saturday, February 17, 2018

Oh, and the dialogue really seemed to put people off.

One scene, in which Paris asked Menelaus and Helen “how did you two get together?” was singled out for criticism.

The first episode wasn’t without its fans, though. Many viewers seemed to thoroughly enjoy it and defended the show against its critics.

However, everyone DID agree on one thing.

The show’s random ostrich, who was spotted creeping around after Paris in Menelaus and Helen’s palace, was a surefire hit.

Troy Fall of A City Ostrich
Troy: Fall of A City featured a rogue ostrich (BBC)

In fact, the bird was dubbed the show’s saving grace.

Troy: Fall of City continues on BBC on Saturday nights

All about Troy: Fall of a City

Troy Fall of City Episode 1 reader reviews
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

