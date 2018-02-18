Troy: Fall of A City’s dodgy dialogue divided viewers but everybody loved the ostrich

Dark lighting and curious conversations left viewers bored but an unassuming bird was hailed the hero of episode one

The BBC’s new drama, Troy: Fall of a City, got off to a shaky start on BBC1 on Saturday night.

The epic – based on the ancient myth about Prince Paris of Troy, who took the most beautiful woman in the world, Helen, away from her husband, Menelaus, and started a war that would **SPOILER ALERT** have terrible consequences for his people in the process – was praised by some viewers, but others just didn’t have time for it at all.

Poor lighting and historical inaccuracies were among the main bugbears.

#TroyFallOfACity Too much whispering, terrible dialogue, I don't care if it is the Ancient World, turn some bloody lights on. — Kathryn Dainty (@KathrynDainty) February 17, 2018

Most scenes were so dark I could hardly make anything out.

It was like sitting in a darkened room listening to the radio. — JOHN CULLEN (@JOHNNYBOY54) February 18, 2018

Why is Helen telling the story of Acteon and using Diana? Surely it would be Artemis… considering Diana is Roman… #TroyFallOfACity — Wesley (@Wesleeeeyy) February 17, 2018

Wait a minute…Helen told Paris the myth of Actaeon and Diana? Diana. The Roman goddess. In the midst of a Greek epic? Oh dear, oh dear. #TroyFallOfACity — Bobbity (@BobbityWren) February 17, 2018

You can try and conceal the stirrups BBC, but they're just not Bronze Age Aegean#TroyFallOfACity — Carolyne Kershaw (@CarolyneKershaw) February 17, 2018

Not sure even nudity will save #Troy#TroyFallOfACity — Andrew Tasker (@CourierBoyUK) February 17, 2018

Some wondered if the storyline made sense to those who weren’t familiar with the old tale.

I am not totally clear what's going on, and I know this stuff pretty well. Is it clear to people who don't know the material? #TroyFallOfACity — Kate Cook (@KatExe) February 17, 2018

“It took me a while to understand the storyline” wrote Geraldine Walker on Facebook. “A voiceover from Paris would have helped. The only reason I could follow is I’ve seen the movie ‘Troy ‘ so I know the gist of the Helen of Troy story.”

What did you think of Troy: Fall of City?Yay? Or Nae? Posted by Radio Times on Saturday, February 17, 2018

Oh, and the dialogue really seemed to put people off.

One scene, in which Paris asked Menelaus and Helen “how did you two get together?” was singled out for criticism.

#TroyFallOfACity ‘how did you two get together?’ Which nobody ever said in ancient anywhere. Ye Gods this is crap. — Dragana Hartley #FBPE (@DragsH) February 17, 2018

‘Enough. The mortal has spoken.’ It’s just impossible. There really does seem no way that dialogue appropriate to Homeric gods & heroes can be made fit for purpose on a BBC1 drama. #TroyFallOfACity — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) February 17, 2018

There’s no point spending vast sums on a TV show and having lots of hot naked people if the dialogue is rubbish. Really really rubbish. #TroyFallOfACity — Alison, LBA Books (@LBABooks) February 17, 2018

The first episode wasn’t without its fans, though. Many viewers seemed to thoroughly enjoy it and defended the show against its critics.

What a brill opening episode of #TroyFallOfACity – gripping from the start…if a bit racey! — SHS Classics (@SHSClassics) February 17, 2018

#TroyFallOfACity that was pretty good. Really surprised how good it was to be honest! — Sam Clark (@ShadowPenguin) February 17, 2018

Loving #TroyFallOfACity . Finally an adaptation that includes the greek Gods. Wonderful casting. — Bibi (@StillGlorious) February 18, 2018

I think that it gives us a different prospective of the story. I'm gonna keep watching it. It's interesting! — Doctor Disco (@doctordiscoflor) February 17, 2018

Give it a chance you sniffy bunch. It's actually quite fun when you stop harping on about how you read The Iliad when you were only three months old… #TroyFallOfACity — Glen Oldershaw (@GlenOldershaw) February 17, 2018

However, everyone DID agree on one thing.

The show’s random ostrich, who was spotted creeping around after Paris in Menelaus and Helen’s palace, was a surefire hit.

Watching Troy ….yes, indeed. Best scene so far in this travesty of the Iliad is Paris wandering down a corridor and an ostrich wanders up behind him. Bizarrely this doesn’t surprise him as much as it should since he’s in Greece & it’s a fucking ostrich! — Craig (@sifuc3) February 17, 2018

In fact, the bird was dubbed the show’s saving grace.

I usually trust the #BBC with historical epics, but #TroyFallOfACity featured poor casting, wooden acting and uninspiring sets. Thank god for the ostrich. — Ellen Bencard (@Bencardsbites) February 17, 2018

#TroyFallOfACity The star of the show so far?…. The ostrich! Followed closely by the running dogs that had escaped their owners! #MoreOstriches — Kellie (@ShesAlright) February 17, 2018

Troy: Fall of City continues on BBC on Saturday nights