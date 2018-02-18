Accessibility Links

Margot Robbie, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland among 2018 Oscar presenters

Last year's recipients Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis are also confirmed to present at the Academy Awards in March

Chadwick Boseman, Margot Robbie & Tom Holland

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, I, Tonya nominee Margot Robbie and the UK’s very own Spider-Man, Tom Holland, are among the first stars confirmed to present awards at this year’s Oscars.

The trio joins 2017 Academy Award winners Emma Stone, Mahershala Ali and Viola Davis on the roster of names, released ahead of the ceremony on Sunday March 4th.

The list has proven incredibly popular on Twitter, where it has been widely praised for its diversity. Film fans were particularly excited to note that it included actress Daniela Vega, an openly transgender Chilean star.

Vega stars in A Fantastic Woman, which is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film on the night.

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish, who was on hand to read out this year’s nominations alongside Andy Serkis, will also return to present on the stage, much to fans’ delight.

There’s also been plenty of excitement about the fact that two Marvel heroes will be handing out awards on the evening.

Who wouldn’t want to collect an award from King T’Challa of Wakanda himself?

Bravo, Oscars. Bravo.

