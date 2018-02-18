EastEnders: Hayley flirts with Martin, but what is her secret plan?

EastEnders’ new face Hayley returns to Albert Square this week and hones in on Martin Fowler, but will fans learn more about who she is following the recent tease of a secret agenda against Stacey’s husband?

A few weeks back, Hayley was glimpsed for the first time sneakily filming a furious row between Martin and Stacey on her phone out in the Square. Later she made a phone call and it was clear this was just the beginning of some kind of entrapment plan.

In new pictures just released from Thursday’s episode, cheeky Hayley flirts up a storm with the stallholder which gives newly-single Martin quite the boost of self-esteem in the aftermath of Stacey cheating on him with Max Branning. But Hayley’s intentions are definitely to be questioned…

EastEnders have not confirmed any more details about Hayley’s true identity (she doesn’t even have a surname yet in the credits), but speculation is rife she will be revealed as the secret member of the Slater family being brought in with Kat, Big Mo and Jean, who are all returning soon. She certainly has the bolshy brunette Slater girl vibe…

Has Stacey or Kat, or both, put one of their feisty relatives up to a wicked plot to mess with Martin as revenge for his treatment of Stacey in their bitter split? Perhaps to find evidence in order to paint him in a bad light if they end up in the divorce courts?

This scenes air in an hour-long episode on Thursday 22 February at 7.30pm on BBC1.

