Bafta Film Awards 2018 – live blog

Will The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri sweep the board - or can Paddington 2 pull off a major upset? Follow every twist and turn of this year's Bafta ceremony here

It’s time for yet another glitzy evening of film, fun and fancy dresses, because the 71st (awkward number) British Academy Film Awards are here! Join us from 3.30pm as we follow all the red-carpet action, awkward political pontificating and shocking wins, live from the Royal Albert Hall.

Hopefully, everyone checks they have the right envelopes this year.

16.33: Hmm, sounds like we MIGHT not be seeing the bright and the beautiful (or at least, the British) actors on the red carpet until 5, a bit later than I promised you earlier.

I’m sorry to have truly broken the sacrament of trust that exists between every live blogger and his audience. If it is within my earthly power, such a slap in the face of live-blogging tradition will never happen again.

16.30: For my part, I’d agree with a fair few of Ben’s predictions – Kaluuya winning the Rising Star, which is the only award voted for by the public, seems likely while Oldman and McDormand seem like locks for their main prizes – but I’m not so sure about whether Christopher Nolan will win the double for Dunkirk.

It’s a very British film and he’s a homegrown hero, but I just feel like it’s a bit too off-the-wall compared to other more traditional films in the running. Also, it was out quite a long time ago, and memories of it may have faded a little.

Still, I’ve been wrong before, and it tends to be much harder to predict the motives of Bafta voters than Oscar voters, so Ben could be right. He’s certainly put a lot more research into it than I, just typing without looking anything up, just have.

Personally, I just hope he’s spot-on about Paddington 2 getting some love – it didn’t qualify for the Oscars this year as it came out in the States too late, so its nominations here are its one shot at awards glory in 2018.

16.24: So – who’s going to win tonight? RadioTimes.com’s own Ben Allen has been thinking about it, and here are his picks for the main gongs:

Best Film – Dunkirk

Best Director – Christopher Nolan

Best Actress – Frances McDormand

Best Actor – Gary Oldman

Best Supporting Actress – Lesley Manville

Best Supporting Actor – Sam Rockwell

Outstanding British Film – Paddington 2

EE Rising Star award – Daniel Kaluuya

Original Screenplay – Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Adapted Screenplay – James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Do you think he’s on the money?

16.19: Still no sign of the stars on the red carpet.

16.14: Speaking of the #MeToo movement, earlier today a load of British female actors – including future Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker, Emma Watson, Eleanor Tomlinson from Poldark and many others – released an open letter pledging their support for the Times Up movement, which strives to end harassment and inequality related to gender.

190 people signed it in total, many of whom will be here tonight, so expect a lot of chat on that topic along the red carpet and in some of the speeches.

16.00: As we speak, our very own showbiz news hound Sarah Doran is walking the EE Baftas red carpet – and she’s very nicely done a little guide for viewers at home to see what it’s like there. Watch away!

RadioTimes.com is LIVE on the Bafta 2018 Red Carpet Posted by Radio Times on Sunday, February 18, 2018

15.41: And happily for me (and my ability to ramble on this live blog for several hours) it’s looking to be an interesting year for the Baftas. For once the shortlist is pretty different to that nominations for the Oscars, with films like Get Out, The Post, The Disaster Artist and Lady Bird picking up fewer nominations (or none at all) in favour of more homegrown hits.

Unfortunately, this has also led the British Academy to look a little less forward-thinking than the American Academy, with Best Director Oscar nominees Jordan Peele and Greta Gerwig ignored here making for an all-male shortlist like the one criticised by Natalie Portman at the Golden Globes. Awkward.

Meanwhile, the #MeToo campaign to draw attention to sexual assault will definitely have an impact on the night’s speeches, as might some of the latest controversial decisions by US President Donald Trump. Sometimes the BBC has to cut down the overly-political stuff for broadcast because of its’ commitment to impartiality, so stick with me kid – I’ll give you the unfiltered good stuff.

15.30: Good afternoon, hello and welcome to the 71st British Academy Film Awards! My name’s Huw, and for the next few hours I’ll be your personal IMDB and guide to all the filmic flimflam going on throughout tonight’s ceremony. I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty excited to see some professional pretenders awkwardly hold droopy golden masks.

The celebs should be arriving on the red carpet in the next 45 minutes (around 4.15pm), where they’ll find themselves greeted by RadioTimes.com’s own Sarah Doran, before heading inside the Royal Albert Hall for the main ceremony at about 6.45pm.

The ceremony itself will be broadcast on BBC1 later on tonight at 9.00pm, but why would you watch that??? You’ll be behind the times, won’t get to see all the awkward mistakes they cut out AND you’ll miss the boring long speeches from the sound editors and other technical winners that they usually just smush together in a package at the end. No, this live blog is the place for all your Bafta-appreciating needs, trust me. I wouldn’t lie.