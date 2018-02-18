Accessibility Links

Bafta Film Awards 2018: winners in full

Will The Shape of Water knock out Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, or will some homegrown British films win the day?

Polished BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) masks sit in a box during a photocall at the New Pro Foundries, west of London on January 31, 2017. (Getty, HF)

The Bafta Film Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th February – but which of the year’s top movies will dominate the 2018 ceremony?

The Shape of Water leads the pack, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missuori has all the buzz and Gary Oldman looks like a shoo-in for Best Actor – but could we be in for another upset?RadioTimes.com will be behind-the-scenes at the British Academy’s star-studded ceremony, updating the list of winners as they’re announced. Stay tuned…

Best Film

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Leading Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer

Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul
Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch
Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone
Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

EE Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chamalet

Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steve Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

Best Animated Film

Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Best Make Up & Hair

Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya
Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul
Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Best Documentary

City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane

Best Film Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Music

Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water

Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

Best Film Not in the English Language

Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Film

Aamir
Cowboy Dave
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys

Best British Short Animation

Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart

Bafta Fellowship

Sir Ridley Scott

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

National Film and Television School

