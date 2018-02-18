Bafta Film Awards 2018: winners in full

Will The Shape of Water knock out Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, or will some homegrown British films win the day?

The Bafta Film Awards take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 16th February – but which of the year’s top movies will dominate the 2018 ceremony?

The Shape of Water leads the pack, Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missuori has all the buzz and Gary Oldman looks like a shoo-in for Best Actor – but could we be in for another upset? will be behind-the-scenes at the British Academy’s star-studded ceremony, updating the list of winners as they’re announced. Stay tuned…

Best Film

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Dunkirk

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British Film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothee Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Leading Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Supporting Actress

Alison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Outstanding Debut by a British Director, Writer or Producer

Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul

Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch

Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone

Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

EE Rising Star

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chamalet

Best Original Screenplay

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Steve Rogers, I, Tonya

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Adapted Screenplay

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name

Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin

Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game

Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

Best Animated Film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour

Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk

Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water

Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Costume Design

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour

Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya

Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread

Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

Best Make Up & Hair

Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049

David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya

Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul

Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

Best Documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best Film Editing

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver

Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049

Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water

Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Music

Blade Runner

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best Production Design

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast

Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour

Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk

Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

Best Film Not in the English Language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best Sound Editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British Short Film

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

Best British Short Animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Bafta Fellowship

Sir Ridley Scott

Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema Award

National Film and Television School