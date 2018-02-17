How to watch the Groves vs Eubank Jr fight on TV and what channel is it on?

The two fighters go head to head in the Manchester Arena on February 17th 2018

This Saturday 17th February 2018 Chris Eubank Jr takes on George Groves in the much anticipated World Boxing Super Series semi-final bout at the Manchester Arena.

Eubank Jr progressed after knocking out Avni Yildirim in the third round in Stuttgart, whilst Groves beat Jamie Cox in his quarter-final fight at Wembley Arena.

Are there still tickets available for the fight?

Tickets are running out fast for the Manchester Arena fight but there are a few available left from some ticketing retailers – see availability here.

What channel is the Eubank vs Groves fight on?

This fight will be shown on ITV Box Office, the channels pay-per-view service, live from 10pm.

How can I watch and stream the World Boxing Super Series semi-final?

ITV holds the rights to the World Boxing Super Series and you can watch the action live through ITV Box office and TVPlayer for £16.95 – order the fight here.

TVPlayer also offers a UK Exclusive bundle offer to watch both WBSS semi-finals (£19.95) which you can buy here. You can get 50% off a TVPlayer Plus subscription for the first 4 months by using the code RTBOXOFFICE at the point of checkout.

Its advised by ITV Box Office to book the pay-per-view fight as early as possible to avoid delays.

What have Eubank and Groves said in the build up to the fight?

Chris Eubank Jr said: “This is the fight for fight fans not to be missed. I’ve had many big fights but this is the biggest in terms of profile and the tournament and the hype.

“But at the end of the day I always rise to the occasion. The bigger the fight the better I perform.

“I’m a man of my word and I can promise George will not see the end of the twelfth round.”

George Groves said: “I think the form, the history, the experience, the ability all lie in my favour and I’m looking forward to a big night in Manchester.

“It’s a semi-final in a tournament I expect to win so Eubank Jr. is just a stepping stone, another step for me on the way to the Muhammad Ali Trophy.”