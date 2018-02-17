Home and Away: Kat and Ash discover the truth about Robbo

Kat Chapman finally learns boyfriend Robbo’s true identity in Home and Away next week as she and Ash Ashford team up to uncover what he’s been hiding – leading a tense showdown and more nasty surprises for the copper.

After Ash finds a gun and some cash hidden in Robbo’s car, him and Kat do some off-the-books detective work on hitman Dennis Novak’s murder and how it fits into the mystery. Their search eventually hits paydirt when it leads them to a fishing tackle box Robbo kept hidden in the water around the coastline of Summer Bay.

Opening the box, the pair are stunned when the contents reveal the truth – that Robbo is really hitman Beckett Reid… Kat panics Robbo was sent to murder her before the incident that caused him to lose his memory, leaving Ash fearful for her and their unborn baby’s safety.

What neither of them realise is that Robbo has been spying on their secret meetings and is ready for a showdown when Kat asks to meet him at their apartment. Despite Ash’s insistence they tell the police everything immediately, Kat wants to give the guy a chance and talk to him first as she has no reason to think Robbo is already in the know.

However, when she tells him she’s discovered his true identity and awaits the fireworks, Robbo doesn’t flinch as he confesses he’s known for weeks but has said nothing. Angry Kat can’t believe he kept something so huge from her and heads out – but Robbo turns threatening and refuses to let her go. What will he do now? Is Kat in danger?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 26 February and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.