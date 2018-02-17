Black Panther’s Lupita Nyong’o and Letitia Wright freestyled an amazing Marvel rap

Black Panther's leading ladies are the best freestylers in Wakanda

Black Panther has established itself as one of the best Marvel movies of all time so it’s little wonder, then, that its uber-talented cast is capable of doing the coolest things.

Take Lupita Nyong’o (who plays super spy Nakia) and Letitia Wright (tech-whizz Princess Shuri) for example.

The pair, who appear to have the BEST time when they’re together, were driving along minding their own business when they cracked out an incredible Marvel-themed freestyle rap.

“I feel some bars coming!” Nyong’o said before delivering her verse, which had been written by rapper Robyn Hood. She then handed over to “MC Underbite” Wright who proved why she’s the “best freestyler in Wakanda”.

We don’t know about you, but we definitely want to see Shuri and Nakia spitting some bars in the Marvel universe in future.

Black Panther is currently showing in UK cinemas