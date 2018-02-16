Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
We attempted to predict all of the 2018 Bafta Film Award winners

We attempted to predict all of the 2018 Bafta Film Award winners

Get down to your local bookmaker - this is all DEFINITELY going to happen

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: The seating plan is revealed during the EE British Academy Film Awards 'Heads On Sticks' photocall at Royal Albert Hall on February 15, 2018 in London, England. The BAFTAs take place on Sunday, February 18. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Are awards shows becoming predictable? As we prepare for the 2018 Film Baftas, the talk is that Gary Oldman is a shoe-in to add another best actor gong to his Golden Globe for an impressive turn as Winston Churchill in Darkest Hour, and that Frances McDormand will do the same in the leading actress category thanks to her performance as defiant, bereaved mother Mildred in Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri.

Advertisement

But what of the other categories? Is it possible to correctly predict all 20 major winners at this year’s Bafta Film Awards?

Probably not, but I thought I’d have a go anyway. Using data from the past five years, a poll of RadioTimes.com readers and some good old fashioned intuition I’ve pulled together a list of who I think will take home each of the awards.

Check out my Bafta Film Awards 2018 predictions below.

Best Film

Nominees:

Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Dunkirk

My prediction: Dunkirk

It’s a tight contest this year. While Moonlight winning best picture at last year’s Oscars suggests that the US Academy is open to electing an indie flick, the Bafta voters have shown a tendency towards the mainstream. But after the fanfare generated on its release, the obvious candidate, Three Billboards, has since been criticised by some for presenting a redemptive narrative for an overtly racist character (Sam Rockwell’s cop), meaning voters may instead plump for a film that’s been more universally praised, which to me means Dunkirk. In three of the last five years, the best picture winner also won the best director gong, and as Christopher Nolan has been overlooked in that department in the past, I reckon the Academy will see fit to award him with an esteemed double this year.

Outstanding British Film

Nominees

Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My prediction: Paddington 2

Is there a more quintessentially British film than Paddington 2? This could potentially go to Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but I feel it will lose out as it is very American at its core.

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Nominees:

Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman & Tom Meetman (producers), The Ghoul
Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer), I Am Not a Witch
Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director), Jawbone
Lucy Cohen (director), Kingdom of Us

My prediction: I Am Not a Witch

The voters have plumped for socially-conscious, genre-bending indies in the past (Under the Shadow in 2017, Theeb in 2016), so I reckon Rungano Nyoni’s surrealist drama about the persecution of “witches” in Zambia and Ghana is in with a great chance here.

Film Not in the English Language

Nominees

Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden
Loveless
The Salesman

My prediction: Loveless

The Baftas voters love a dark, brutal drama (previous winners include Ida, Son of Saul and Amour). No help there then, as all of this years nominees are pretty bleak. Elle was built upon the shoulders of Isabelle Huppert, who hasn’t even got a best actress nod, so I’m going to go with the critically lauded Russian drama Loveless.

Best Documentary

Nominees

City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane

My prediction: City of Ghosts

It’s gritty, and relevant to the news. That’ll do.

Rising star award

Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Kaluuya
Josh O’Connor
Florence Pugh
Tessa Thompson

My prediction: Daniel Kaluuya

Of the last five winners, only one has been a woman (Juno Temple in 2013) but while the public may feel that needs to be put right, Black Panther star Kaluuya has had a great year – including landing an Oscar nomination for Get Out – and feels like the obvious choice.

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Daniel Kaluuya attends the European Premiere of 'Black Panther' at Eventim Apollo on February 8, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Animated Film

Nominees

Coco
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette

My prediction: Loving Vincent

While Bafta voters love a Pixar movie (Inside Out in 2016, Brave in 2013), this year I expect them to be swayed by the sheer effort that went into this hand-painted Vincent Van Gogh biopic.

Best Director

Nominees

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049
Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Guillermo Del, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My prediction: Christopher Nolan

The sheer achievement of so authentically recreating those scenes on the beaches on that day in 1940 – using very little CGI – is enough on its own to make Nolan worthy of the award, and I reckon his past unmarked achievements will be playing on the voter’s minds, too. It’s his year.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 5: Director Christopher Nolan attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Christopher Nolan

Original Screenplay

Nominees

Jordan Peele, Get Out
Steve Rogers, I, Tonya
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Guillermo Del Toro, Vanessa Taylor, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My prediction: Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

McDonagh won’t be going home empty handed this year – in the past, films that have been overlooked in the major categories have often been rewarded here (Grand Budapest Hotel in 2015, Manchester By The Sea in 2017). Plus, McDonagh’s dialogue is second to none.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Director Martin McDonagh attends the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

Adapted Screenplay

Nominees

James Ivory, Call Me By Your Name
Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider, The Death of Stalin
Matt Greenhalgh, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Aaron Sorkin, Molly’s Game
Paul King, Simon Farnaby, Paddington 2

My prediction: Call Me By Your Name, James Ivory

James Ivory immaculately transports the erotic fever of Aciman’s novel to the screen (that peach scene will live long in our collective memory). It won’t win best picture, but it won’t be totally overlooked either.

Leading Actress

Nominees

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

My prediction: Frances McDormand

She’s brilliant, everyone knows she’s brilliant, and Three Billboards is likely to be beaten out in a few other categories. This one feels nailed on.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 21: Actor Frances McDormand accepts the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role onstage during the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 21, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. 27522_007 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner)

Leading Actor

Nominees

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

My prediction: Gary Oldman

Who doesn’t love an incredible physical transformation? *Sigh* just give it to him now.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 05: Gary Oldman attends AARP's 17th Annual Movies For Grownups Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 5, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images fpr AARP)

Supporting Actress

Nominees

Alison Janney, I, Tonya
Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

My prediction: Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

I reckon the the Baftas will diverge from the Oscars and Globes here and hand the award to Lesley Manville, who is note-perfect in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread.

attends the London Film Critics' Circle Awards 2018 at The May Fair Hotel on January 28, 2018 in London, England.

Supporting Actor

Nominees

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My prediction: Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside, Ebbing, Missouri

Rockwell is a firm favourite for this one, and history has shown that these awards tend to go to actors from movies that miss out in the best film category.

SANTA BARBARA, CA - FEBRUARY 07: Sam Rockwell receives the Santa Barbara International Film Festival American Riviera Award at the 33rd annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival at Arlington Theatre on February 7, 2018 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Original Music

Nominees

Blade Runner
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water

My prediction: Hans Zimmer, Dunkirk

It’s a close one between Hans Zimmer’s work on Dunkirk and Jonny Greenwood’s beautiful Phantom Thread score, but I reckon the voters will plump for the former.

onstage during the 8th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on February 8, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Cinematography

Nominees

Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049
Bruno Delbonnel, Darkest Hour
Hoyte van Hoytema, Dunkirk
Dan Laustsen, The Shape of Water
Ben Davis, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My Prediction: Roger Deakins, Blade Runner 2049

The Baftas voters have no problem rewarding the same people over and over again – three of the last five cinematography awards have gone to Emmanuel Lubezki (Gravity, The Revenant, Birdman) – so I reckon three-time award winner Roger Deakins is a shoe-in for his stunning work on Blade Runner 2049.

Editing

Nominees

Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss, Baby Driver
Joe Walker, Blade Runner 2049
Lee Smith, Dunkirk
Sidney Wolinsky, The Shape of Water
Jon Gregory, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

My prediction: Lee Smith, Dunkirk

Lee Smith picked up this award at the American Film Editors Awards (The Eddie’s) in January. If anyone knows anything about film editors it’s them. I hope.

Production Design

Nominees

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Beauty and the Beast
Dennis Gassner, Alessandra Querzola, Blade Runner 2049
Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer, Darkest Hour
Nathan Crowley, Garry Fettis, Dunkirk
Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin, Shane Vieau, The Shape of Water

My prediction: The Shape of Water

They love an unusual/extravagant period piece (Fantastic Beasts in 2017, The Great Gatsby in 2014).

Costume Design

Nominees

Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast
Jacqueline Durran, Darkest Hour
Jennifer Johnson, I, Tonya
Mark Bridges, Phantom Thread
Luis Sequeira, The Shape of Water

My prediction: Jacqueline Durran, Beauty and the Beast

She’s also up for costuming in Darkest Hour, but I reckon it’ll be the flowing frocks of Beauty and the Beast that win her the award.

Make Up and Hair

Nominees

Donald Mowat, Kerry Warn, Blade Runner 2049
David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour
Debora La Mia Denaver, Deruitha Lee, I, Tonya
Daniel Phillips, Victoria & Abdul
Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini, Arjen Tuiten, Wonder

My Prediction: David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick, Kazuhiro Tsuji, Darkest Hour

Just a reminder: Gary Oldman looks NOTHING like Winston Churchill.

Sound

Nominees

Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi

My prediction: Blade Runner 2049

I’m really just rolling the dice at this point.

blade runner 2049 4 warner bros

Special Visual Effects

My Prediction: Blade Runner 2049

Advertisement

They have tended to plump for glitzy sci-fi in the past, and I reckon The Last Jedi has proven too divisive.

Blade Runner 2049

Tags

All about Baftas

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: The seating plan is revealed during the EE British Academy Film Awards 'Heads On Sticks' photocall at Royal Albert Hall on February 15, 2018 in London, England. The BAFTAs take place on Sunday, February 18. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 14: Joanna Lumley poses with the Fellowship award in the Winner's room at the Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on May 14, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Joanna Lumley on hosting the Bafta Film Awards at the height of the #MeToo movement

Golden Globes red carpet, Getty, SL

Bafta stars asked to wear black for #TimesUp sexual harassment protest

Oscar statuette (Getty, EH)

Everything you need to know about the Oscar contenders

BAFTA Chairman Jane Lush

Bafta responds to criticism over all-male best director Film Awards nominations

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more