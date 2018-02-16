Viewers were shocked by Victoria’s “brutally honest” depiction of the potato famine

Fans praised writer Daisy Goodwin for highlighting the issue in an episode starring Line of Duty's Martin Compston

Episode six of Victoria saw the young queen struggling to deal with the ever-worsening potato famine across in Ireland – and viewers were blown away by the show’s heartbreaking depiction of events.

The episode saw Jenna Coleman’s Queen Victoria locking horns with Prime Minister Robert Peel, who was reluctant to send aid to Ireland for fear it would destabilise his party and put his political career in jeopardy. Line of Duty star Martin Compston appeared in the show as Dr Robert Traill, an Irish reverend who appealed to Queen Victoria for help on behalf of his people.

Viewers were shocked to learn the extent of the damage caused by the famine, which was the result of a failed potato crop between 1845 and 1849, leading to widespread starvation, emigration and the death of over one million people. Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the episode, and to praise Victoria creator Daisy Goodwin for highlighting the issue.

Is the Great Irish Famine taught about in the British education system? #Victoria — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) October 1, 2017

Very powerful episode tonight about the Irish potato famine, very personal to @DaisyGoodwin, and directed by Jim Loach … #Victoria — Paul Frift (@pfrift) October 1, 2017

Quite emotional watching #Victoria, my ancestors came to England to escape the Irish potato famine. Well done itv. — Angela Scott (@angel103) October 1, 2017

Really weird as an Irish person going on twitter and seeing a load of British people being horrified by the famine. Now you know. #Victoria — Evan Donoghue (@EvanDonoghue) October 1, 2017

@DaisyGoodwin amazing episode tonight, just caught it on plus one. Hard to believe so few know the truth about the potato famine. #Victoria — Estella❄️ (@Estella035) October 1, 2017

I think #JennaColeman is doing a fine job playing #Victoria; and credit to the show for their brutally honest portrayal of the Irish Famine. — Clark Renney (@ClarkRenney) October 1, 2017

I bet there's a large number of people who didn't know the true horrors of the famine until tonight #Victoria #ForgottenHistory — Lucy Rose (@LucyLou03) October 1, 2017

The Irish National Famine Commemoration was yesterday, Saturday 30th. This episode of #Victoria is VERY timely. — Pádraig McCann (@Padraig_McCann) October 1, 2017

Goodwin joined the conversation too, bemoaning “ignorance” surrounding the issue in the UK.

The ignorance in U.K if what happened in the Famine is shocking #Victoria #lessonsofhistory — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

Attitudes to Potato Famine in U.K. Classic example of #victimblaming #victoria — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

The Victoria creator also revealed that Traill is her own distant relative.

Thanks to Martin for his moving portrayal of Dr Traill my distant relative in tonight's #Victoria — Daisy Goodwin (@DaisyGoodwin) October 1, 2017

