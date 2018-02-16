Meet the cast of Midsomer Murders

Everything you need to know about the cast and characters of ITV’s detective drama

Midsomer Murders, based on Caroline Graham’s Chief Inspector Barnaby book series, has been running since 1997. With each new episode comes a new murder – or several. It’s a wonder the whole place hasn’t been vacated by now, but then it wouldn’t be the classic drama it is.

Advertisement

Meet the cast and characters of series 19 so far, including regulars and guest stars. You better make it quick though, before they inevitably start dropping like flies.

Neil Dudgeon – Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby

Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) John Barnaby is the younger cousin of DCI Tom Barnaby. Once Tom retired, John was transferred from Brighton Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to Causton CID to step into the role. He somehow manages to strike a good balance between his work and home life, home being a country cottage in Midsomer.

Where do I recognise Neil Dudgeon from?

Advertisement

Neil Dudgeon was first introduced in Midsomer Murders in 2010. In 2011, he took over the lead role from John Nettles who had played DCI Tom Barnaby in the series since its inception. Neil’s also appeared in Casualty, A Touch of Frost, and Inspector Morse. A little known fact is that he was the taxi driver in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason who took Bridget (Renée Zellweger) to meet Mark Darcy (Colin Firth) near the end of the film.