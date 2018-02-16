How to get tickets for Jurassic Park in Concert 2018
What, where, when - how to get tickets for the anniversary tour of Stephen Spielberg's iconic film
Jurassic Park is going on tour to mark its 25th anniversary.
In 12 special screenings of Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 film, a live orchestra will play the seminal soundtrack. John Williams’s score will be performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 16 February.
The tour beings in Brighton in September and ends in Portsmouth in December, via Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Plymouth, Cardiff, Manchester, Leicester, Nottingham and Hull.
The fifth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Fallen Kingdom, will also be released in 2018. It’s the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World and will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to Isla Nublar to rescue the dinosaurs.
Here are all the dates and venues of the Jurassic World orchestral tour:
Saturday 8 September – Brighton Dome
Wednesday 12 September – Sage Gateshead, Newcastle
Thursday 13 September – Sheffield City Hall
Friday 14 September – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow
Tuesday 25 September – Plymouth Pavilions
Friday 28 September – St David’s Hall, Cardiff
Monday 19 November – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
Tuesday 20 November – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
Wednesday 21 November – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
Thursday 22 November – Pavilion Theatre, Brighton
Saturday 1 December – Hull Venue
Saturday 5 December – Portsmouth Guildhall
Ordinary and VIP tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.