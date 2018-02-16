How to get tickets for Jurassic Park in Concert 2018

What, where, when - how to get tickets for the anniversary tour of Stephen Spielberg's iconic film

Jurassic Park is going on tour to mark its 25th anniversary.

In 12 special screenings of Stephen Spielberg’s 1993 film, a live orchestra will play the seminal soundtrack. John Williams’s score will be performed by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday 16 February.

The tour beings in Brighton in September and ends in Portsmouth in December, via Newcastle, Sheffield, Glasgow, Plymouth, Cardiff, Manchester, Leicester, Nottingham and Hull.

The fifth film in the Jurassic Park franchise, Fallen Kingdom, will also be released in 2018. It’s the sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World and will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning to Isla Nublar to rescue the dinosaurs.

Here are all the dates and venues of the Jurassic World orchestral tour:

Saturday 8 September – Brighton Dome

Wednesday 12 September – Sage Gateshead, Newcastle

Thursday 13 September – Sheffield City Hall

Friday 14 September – SEC Armadillo, Glasgow

Tuesday 25 September – Plymouth Pavilions

Friday 28 September – St David’s Hall, Cardiff

Monday 19 November – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

Tuesday 20 November – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

Wednesday 21 November – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

Thursday 22 November – Pavilion Theatre, Brighton

Saturday 1 December – Hull Venue

Saturday 5 December – Portsmouth Guildhall

Ordinary and VIP tickets are available from ticketmaster.co.uk.