Coronation Street: Ryan Connor’s return brings out “hatred and jealousy” in Michelle’s son Ali

Coronation Street’s Michelle Connor is reeling from her reunion with biological son Ali Neeson, with the pair coming face to face for the first time in a decade this week – and her ‘other’ son Ryan will soon be back to shake the family even further.

Ali, now played by James Burrows and set to be a regular character, appeared on screen this week as a trainee GP at the medical centre, but quickly made it clear he wants nothing to do with the woman who gave birth to him.

Ten years ago it emerged Ali revealed had been mistakenly swapped at birth with Ryan Connor, who Michelle brought up believing him to be her son. Unable to accept Ali, Michelle rejected her biological child and the pair have had barely any contact until now.

“Ali is very standoffish with her,” says Burrows. “He has a chip on his shoulder about Michelle and says he’s in Weatherfield on a placement, but it’s more complex than that. Things will unfold about Ali in the coming months.”

Corrie have confirmed Ryan, last seen in 2013, will return to face Ali sparking a major story of rivalry for Michelle’s affections, with Burrows revealing how his complicated character feels when Ryan reappears later this year: “There’s lots of hatred and maybe a bit of jealousy.

“They’ve not been in touch in the intervening years. It’s going to get a bit Cain and Abel and promises to be very interesting…

“As for Michelle, she’s feeling upset about the whole situation and how it was left now she’s seen Ali again. It brings back a lot of emotion. For now Ali is not letting his mother in. It might get better in the future, but he’s going to make her work for it!”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

