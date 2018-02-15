How to get Paul Simon tickets for his Farewell Performance in Hyde Park

The star is playing the 'farewell' leg of his Homeward Bound tour at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park

Paul Simon is to play what is being billed as his ‘Farewell Performance’ at British Summer Time in Hyde Park this year.

Advertisement

The Simon & Garfunkel star will close the festival on Sunday 15th July with his Homeward Bound show, supported by guests James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt, with more still to be announced.

“There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history,” said AEG Presents Senior Vice President James King. “Paul, James and Bonnie all together on the Great Oak Stage has to be the show of the summer and a truly unmissable event.”

Simon has revealed he will retire from live performance following his Homeward Bound tour, which includes dates in Manchester and Glasgow.

“I’ve often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I’d consider bring my performing career to a natural end,” Simon said in a statement posted on Twitter. “Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating , and something of a relief.”

The four UK dates of Simon’s Homeward Bound tour are as follows:

July 10 – Manchester Arena

July 11 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

July 13 – RDS Arena, Dublin

July 15 – Hyde Park, London – British Summer Time festival

Advertisement

VIP tickets are also available.