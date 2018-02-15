Emmerdale: Cain threatens revenge acid attack to protect Debbie

Emmerdale’s Cain Dingle threatened to carry out a retaliation acid attack on the man who caused Ross Barton’s life-changing injuries to ensure daughter Debbie’s involvement remains a secret.

In dramatic scenes just aired in tonight’s double bill, Cain tracked down drug dealer Simon McManus, who Debbie hired to deal with her arch-enemy Joe Tate only for Ross Barton to end up with acid in his face when Simon got the wrong guy.

Tying up the bad boy after dishing out a beating and ordering him to keep quiet about Debbie’s link to the sick ambush, Cain was back to his scary old self as he berated the brute for his actions. Insisting Deb didn’t want him to take things as far as he did, Cain showed he was serious by producing a bottle of liquid and threatening a reprisal attack to ensure Simon stayed shtum…

But Cain was bluffing as he chucked harmless water at the jittery junkie, who then promised to disappear and forget the whole thing ever happened. Just to be sure, Cain punched him in the face as a parting shot.

Back at home, Cain told hysterical Debbie he’d dealt with Simon as she broke down at the reality of what she’d done to Ross after visiting him in hospital. Questioning how she can live with herself, Cain could do nothing to comfort his kid other than tell her he shared the blame as he was the one to bring Simon back to the village in the first place, and that they both need to find a way of carrying this for the rest of their lives…

Next week, Ross spirals into self-destruction as he escapes from hospital and seeks revenge on his attacker, oblivious to Debbie’s link to the incident. Ironically it’s his ex-girlfriend he’s leaning on the most for emotional support in the aftermath of his ordeal – what will he do if ever finds out she’s partly to blame?

