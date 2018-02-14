How to buy tickets for the Kaiser Chiefs 2018

Everything you need to know to get a ticket for the Kaiser Chiefs' four UK concerts this summer

Tickets are now available for the Kaiser Chiefs’ 2018 concerts.

The veteran indie-rockers will only be playing four UK dates this summer – in Chelsea, Taunton, Windsor and Wolverhampton.

The Kaiser Chiefs’ shot to stardom in 2005 with their second album Employment, which included the hits “Oh My God”, “I Predict a Riot” and “Every day I Love You Less and Less”.

Lead singer Ricky Wilson also found solo fame as a judge on BBC1’s singing contest The Voice, and later this year he’ll be trying his hand at baking on The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2018.

Here’s where you can rock out with them this summer.

When, where and how much?

14 June 2018 – The Royal Hospital Chelsea, London, £55 plus booking fee

15 July 2018 – Vivary Park, Taunton, from £38.50 for unreserved standing seats to £60.50 plus booking fee

25 August 2018 – Royal Windsor Racecourse, Windsor, £39 plus booking fee

1 September 2018 – Wolverhampton Racecourse, Wolverhampton, £39 plus booking fee

Want to rock out right now?

Here are the Kaiser Chiefs predicting a riot, back in 2005.