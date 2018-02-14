How to buy tickets for Britney Spears live in the UK 2018

The pop icon will be playing nine shows in the UK this August - here's how to make sure you are at the events

Britney Spears is one of the bestselling female pop artists of all time, having racked up nearly 150 million record sales globally since she exploded onto the scene with …Baby One More Time in 1998.

After her acclaimed Britney: Piece of Me residency in Las Vegas, this will be the first chance that British fans have had to see Britney live in concert for some time – and she’s just added three new dates in London, Blackpool and Birmingham.

Expect the biggest hits at the gigs including Oops!… I Did It Again, Toxic, Womanizer, Gimme More, Pretty Girls and many more.

Where is Britney Spears playing in the UK and what are the dates?

4 August 2018 – Brighton & Hove Pride, Preston Park, Brighton

17 August 2018 – Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough

18 August 2018 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

22 August 2018 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

24 August 2018 – The O2, London

25 August 2018 – The O2, London

26 August 2018 – The O2, London

31 August 2018 – Genting Arena, Birmingham

1 September 2019 – Tower Festival Headland, Blackpool

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the new dates go on general sale at 10am on Tuesday 13 February. They are limited to 6 per person.

