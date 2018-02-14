Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Liv stuns Gabby with a surprise kiss

The teenager's struggle with her sexuality took a surprising twist

Emmerdale’s Liv Flaherty planted a surprise kiss on best mate Gabby Thomas as she continued to question her sexuality – only for the teen to end up even more confused.

As Gabby gave her friend a makeover and applied some lipstick while they waited at the pavilion for Jacob Gallagher, who Liv had asked out on shy Gab’s behalf, apprehensive Ms Flaherty carefully opened up about her lack of sexual attraction to either boys or girls, and her concern as to whether it’s normal to feel this way.

Sensitive Gabby tried her best to reassure her friend she was overthinking things and to give it time for her feelings to develop – at which point, Liv leaned in and kissed her on the lips.

Gabby reeled and both girls were immediately embarrassed, and despite Gabby trying to put her pal at ease by saying if she did fancy her it was nothing to be ashamed of, mortified Liv did a runner.

Later giving Jacob the brush-off when she ran into him and texting Gabby urging them to forget about the peck, Liv’s struggle with asexuality appears set to continue, with the taboo topic having been hinted at a few times over the last few months as Liv tried to articulate her feelings.

Can the girls move past the kiss? Or has their friendship been ruined by Liv’s emotional confusion?

