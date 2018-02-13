The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV 9pm Friday 16th February

What can I expect from the episode?

ore glimpses into Riggs’s troubled Texas childhood this week. We know he had a hulking bully of a father. And a couple of episodes back, there was a heavy hint that young Martin ended up killing said father using that antique Winchester rifle of his. Here we learn more, partly through some of those flashbacks with the colours all washed out and partly through the case of the week, wherein Riggs vouches for a childhood buddy at a parole hearing – then comes to suspect he has used his liberty to steal some gold. On the plus side, the situation brings Riggs into contact with Molly, an altogether more charming childhood friend who we’ll be seeing more of. Review by David Butcher Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.