Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Aw, here it goes! Kenan and Kel have just reunited

Aw, here it goes! Kenan and Kel have just reunited

Is it true? Is it TRUUUE?

Kenan and Kel

There might not have been a bottle of orange soda in sight, but Kenan and Kel got back together for a reunion this week.

Advertisement

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were at the filming for an upcoming MTV show called Wild ‘n Out, where they appeared together alongside the former stars of All That – the sketch show where they first met.

But it was their spin-off Kenan & Kel that made them household names and 90s legends, so it’s no surprise the internet went wild when Kel shared pictures of their meet up on Instagram:

Kenan game face is epic in this pic!! #wildnout

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

#allthatreunion on @mtvwildnout 💯💪🏾✊🏾🙏🏾

A post shared by Kel Mitchell 💯 (@iamkelmitchell) on

For the 20th anniversary of the show in 2016, Kenan and Kel reminisced to Entertainment Weekly about the hit 90s comedy – and Kel’s love of orange soda.

Mitchell said: “When my wife and I go out to eat, it doesn’t matter what type of restaurant we’re at, whether it’s a five-star restaurant or a burger shack, people go crazy if I don’t get an orange soda. And they’re like, ‘Oh, what are you going to drink? Orange soda?’ And they just crack up, but I enjoy it. I’m happy that people enjoy the show and are still drinking orange soda.”

Advertisement

With so many classic comedies being rebooted, we’re hoping it’s only a matter of time before we’re going to be seeing this again…

Tags

All about Kenan and Kel

Kenan and Kel
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

BBC, Getty, TL

Could Doctor Who cross paths with civil rights campaigner Rosa Parks in series 11?

Sabrina and Salem (Getty, EH)

First look at Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot’s new Salem the cat

Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London on August 12, 2012. Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages) Getty, TL

Stop right now! The Spice Girls have reunited for “new opportunities”

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

Mel and Sue’s The Generation Game revival cut to just two episodes

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more