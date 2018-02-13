Aw, here it goes! Kenan and Kel have just reunited

There might not have been a bottle of orange soda in sight, but Kenan and Kel got back together for a reunion this week.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were at the filming for an upcoming MTV show called Wild ‘n Out, where they appeared together alongside the former stars of All That – the sketch show where they first met.

But it was their spin-off Kenan & Kel that made them household names and 90s legends, so it’s no surprise the internet went wild when Kel shared pictures of their meet up on Instagram:

For the 20th anniversary of the show in 2016, Kenan and Kel reminisced to Entertainment Weekly about the hit 90s comedy – and Kel’s love of orange soda.

Mitchell said: “When my wife and I go out to eat, it doesn’t matter what type of restaurant we’re at, whether it’s a five-star restaurant or a burger shack, people go crazy if I don’t get an orange soda. And they’re like, ‘Oh, what are you going to drink? Orange soda?’ And they just crack up, but I enjoy it. I’m happy that people enjoy the show and are still drinking orange soda.”

With so many classic comedies being rebooted, we’re hoping it’s only a matter of time before we’re going to be seeing this again…