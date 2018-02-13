What time is the Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Champions League last 16 game?

Tottenham are on a roll right now. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the big game...

After a long winter break the Champions League is back tonight with a thrilling encounter in the shape of Italian Serie A side Juventus versus Premier League Tottenham Hotspur in the last 16 first leg match.

Tottenham are in impressive form having beaten Manchester United, drawn with Liverpool and most recently seen off North London rivals Arsenal 1-0 at Wembley at the weekend.

However, they will be tested by a Juventus side who have won their last six games straight.

Where is the match taking place?

Tottenham are away for the first leg with the game taking place at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, Italy.

What time is the match on?

Kick off is at 7.45pm on Tuesday 13th February.

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match is being broadcast live on BT Sport 2 in the UK, available in HD and Ultra HD.

Can I stream the game live?

Yes, if you are a BT Sport customer you can download the app and stream the game live on your connected device.

Can I watch highlights on another channel?

Yep. ITV have highlights of all the major Champions League games on Wednesday night at 10.45pm on ITV1.