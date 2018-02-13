Hollyoaks: Sienna’s funeral and Alfie’s wedding revealed in flash forward

Hollyoaks have revealed several glimpses into the future with special flash forward scenes that tease the fates of several characters, including the apparent death of Sienna Blake, the wedding of Alfie Nightingale and Adam Donovan becoming a killer.

Advertisement

Myra McQueen’s tarot reading in tonight’s E4 episode showed what the future has in store – here’s who was dealt a dramatic hand and what the teases told us…

Sienna killed off?

Cleo McQueen and love rival Sienna went to battle for Joel as Cleo vowed to do whatever it takes to win back her ex, and the flash forward showed Cleo, Myra and Joel attending Sienna’s funeral. Are we really going to say goodbye to fan favourite Sienna or is there more to this than meets the eye?

Alfie gets married

The grieving teen is haunted by dead girlfriend Jade Albright and is revealed to be working on a robot of his beloved later this week. As he viewed images of Jade on his laptop, the lovable nerd was shown in a future scene heading to the folly seemingly dressed for his wedding day – has he moved on from Jade? And who with?

Glenn forces Adam into murder

Adam Donovan is seen looking stressed in his glimpse ahead as dad Glenn hands the guy a gun ordering him to kill someone – but who? Glenn is heard shouting at his son, but can he bring himself to pull the trigger? Is this connected to Sienna’s ‘death’?

More will be revealed in the coming weeks as to how Hollyoaks eventually arrives at these dramatic scenes – expect a very eventful few months ahead…

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm, and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.