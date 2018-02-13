Hollyoaks: Kim Butterfield finally found next week?

Hollyoaks’ Kim Butterfield is currently locked in a secret room in the derelict school having been put their by Ryan Knight when she discovered he murdered Amy Barnes and tried to kill Tegan Lomax – but could she finally be found next week?

Thanks to Ryan covering his tracks and sending fake texts from her phone, Farrah Maalik thinks her girlfriend has gone abroad and doesn’t want to be contacted – when in truth she’s barricaded in the school toilets with only some cold baked beans and a Ricky Astley poster for company.

But next week, little Leah Barnes and pal Ella Richardson sneak out to explore the derelict Hollyoaks High school, still in ruins after last autumn’s gas explosion. Ste Hay is furious when he hears his daughter has gone to the dangerous building site without a grown-up and takes Farrah to help find her.

As they track down the kids, Kim is on the other side of the door and hears Farrah’s voice – will she be discovered at last? Whatever Kim’s fate, Ryan, who fled the village after secretly locking Kim up, is definitely one step closer to being rumbled as Leah discovers the sim card from Kim’s phone that careless Ry Ry threw on the floor…

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.