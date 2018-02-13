Hollyoaks: Glenn proposes to Grace – but is he cheating on her?

Can the gangster win over his suspicious girlfriend with a bit of bling?

Hollyoaks’ hot-headed couple Grace Black and Glenn Donovan’s rocky romance takes a number of twists next week when the ballsy blonde suspects her fella’s been unfaithful – only to then receive a surprise proposal of marriage from him!

Advertisement

Convinced Glenn is playing away, Grace ropes best friend Esther Bloom into spying on him to get proof. Only too pleased to help her pal get as far away as possible from the conniving crime boss, Esther hopes they catch him in the act.

But controlling Glenn won’t let Gracie go that easily, and sets up Esther so she ruins his surprise proposal and that Ms Black melts and ends up thinking badly of her mate.

While Grace’s answer is left hanging in the air, her brother Adam spies his dad sneaking around with another woman later in the week and confronts him about his infidelity. Lying through his teeth yet again, Glenn spins his son a story as he tries to cover his tracks.

Will Adam believe him? Has Glenn done enough to persuade Grace to be his wife so he can keep her exactly where he wants her? And is Esther in danger if she tries to interfere with the future of the village’s fiery union?

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.