Emmerdale: Tracy’s prostitution past discovered by David?

Sleazy Phil could force her secret out in the open next week

Emmerdale’s Tracy Metcalfe finds herself in a dangerous situation with creepy Phil next week when he threatens to expose her sordid past as a prostitute. Lured to a hotel room and potentially blackmailed into sleeping with him, will David discover his wife’s sleazy secret?

Advertisement

Slimy handyman Phil has been eyeing up Tracy for weeks, insisting he recognised her from somewhere, and now it turns out he knows her darkest secrets. Remembering him as an old client, terrified Tracy gets a text demanding £1000 or Phil shows David a video of them in a very uncompromising position.

Trace can’t bring herself to steal from her family, so Phil offers her another way of ensuring his silence – and Tracy books a hotel room…

Suspicious David overhears and thinks Tracy is being unfaithful, unaware his wife is being forced into sleeping with the sinister sleazeball, and decides to follow her to the rendezvous.

At the hotel, Tracy’s flesh creeps as Phil welcomes her into the room and starts to undress. It looks like Tracy is going to be left with no choice and end up blackmailed into sex for keeping her secret – but the couple are stopped in their tracks when David bursts through the door…

What will Tracy tell him? Will she reveal the truth and risk his reaction to her shameful time as a sex worker?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.