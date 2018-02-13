Emmerdale: Ross Barton goes public with acid attack injuries next week

Emmerdale’s Ross Barton breaks out of hospital next week as he struggles to cope with the aftermath of the recent acid attack which could leave him permanently disfigured.

Pete Barton is concerned for his brother’s state of mind when Ross says he wishes their late mother Emma had shot him, and tries to comfort to his stressed sibling. The next day, there’s an intruder at the garage back in the village – thinking he’s intercepted a burglar, Dan Spencer pins the fella up against the wall, only to realise to his surprise it’s Ross.

Having discharged himself from hospital, the frustrated farmhand freaks out at being in the public for the first time since the attack, and becomes self-conscious that everyone is staring at his scars. Pete and ex-girlfriend Debbie Dingle find Ross and try and calm him down, as his anxiety takes hold.

Vowing to track down the person who did this to him and take revenge, Pete’s fears increase as his brother’s behaviour becomes more self-destructive by the day.

As for guilt-ridden Debbie, how long can she hide the fact she is responsible for the attack as she sent drug dealer Simon to ambush Joe Tate, only for the thug to mistake Ross for her arch-enemy and deliberately throw acid in his face? And will Graham Foster share his suspicions of Debbie’s involvement with Ross?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.