Emmerdale: Aaron dumps Alex and admits he still loves Robert! Danny Miller interview

"His feelings for are too strong, he wants that messed up life!" reveals the actor

It’s crunch time for Emmerdale’s Aaron Dingle and Robert Sugden next week when Aaron finally admits he’s still in love with his ex and breaks up with boyfriend Alex Mason. But does that mean #Robron are automatically back on? Or will Aaron be left lonely?

Advertisement

After almost cheating on Valentine’s Day when the spent time together looking after Robert’s baby son Seb, Robron are trying to avoid temptation and stay out of each other’s way. So when Aaron asks hunky doctor Alex to move in with him next week, is he trying to force a future for a relationship permanently in the shadow of his ex?

“Alex is going through a lot and Aaron shows typical loyalty and humanity,” reveals Danny Miller, who plays lovelorn Mr Dingle. “There’s a problem with Alex’s boiler and he’s in trouble at work and has been suspended. So Aaron is aware Alex’s mental state isn’t in the best place.

“Even though he knows their relationship isn’t one he can see a future with, because of what Alex is going through Aaron doesn’t want to add to his stress any more. But it’s on Aaron’s mind he almost kissed Robert a few days earlier…”

Upset his ex is moving on and moving in his new man on what would’ve been their ‘wedding anniversary’ (had the cops not arrested Aaron at the altar), Robert is persuaded by little sister Vic Barton to hit a gay bar to drown his sorrows and perhaps do a bit of moving on himself. And when word reaches Aaron, the green-eyed monster takes hold…

“Aaron’s feelings for Robert run deeper than he thought,” continues Miller. “He goes to the bar to put a stop to Robert going on the pull! He sees Robert chatting to this handsome guy and goes to intercept, but Aaron’s then surprised to see Alex turn up at the bar too.”

The awkward atmosphere between the boys increases when Aaron decides it’s time to come clean and tells Alex he almost cheated with Robert and breaks it off. “Realistically, Aaron is only with Alex because Chas and Liv have told him he needs to move on. Finally Aaron admits he misses Robert and he can’t come up with any more excuses as to why he’s not trying to win him back.

“Alex is upset as he’s given Aaron enough opportunities to back out of the relationship and step aside for Robert in the past. But even though he knows Alex is a good person and won’t cheat or lie, Aaron’s feelings for Robert are too strong. Hw wants that messed up life they had!”

However, as heartbroken Alex heads out of the bar and Aaron approaches Robert, will #Robron fans be rejoicing? Or are ther more obstacles ahead before they can reunite? And will it be different between them this time?

“They have both matured over time and I think it would be a healthier relationship,” muses Miller. “Robert has had to man up and be a dad to Seb, and Aaron knows he will have to be the support system to him. It’s about maturing and growing up for both of them this time round – if they do end up back together.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.