EastEnders: Vincent plans to flee Walford next week

EastEnders’ Vincent Hubbard considers abandoning his family next week when gangster Aidan Maguire threatens him he has 24 hours to sell The Albert and hand over the cash – or suffer the consequences…

Desperate to complete the sale, Vincent is forced to lie to wife Kim when she discovers her harassed husband has missed the last payment on their mortgage, plunging them deeper into debt. Reassuring Kim they’ll have the money from the ring they sold soon, vexed Vince frantically tries to find a buyer for his bar.

Concerned Donna Yates catches up with her brother and is worried at news of his financial problems. Thinking he’s just having trouble with the tax man, she tries to help and offers some words of wisdom. But when talk turns to Vincent’s dead dad Henry, the beleaguered businessman makes a drastic decision – leaving a letter for Kim, he secretly makes plans to leave the Square…

Next Thursday, Mr Hubbard gets a call from the estate agent who tell him they have a buyer for The Albert who can pay up by the end of the week. Relieved he might finally get Aidan off his back and he won’t have to run out on Kim and Pearl, can Vincent meet Mr Maguire’s deadline and save his livelihood – and his life?

