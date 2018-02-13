EastEnders: Shirley Carter in drug dealing shock

EastEnders’ Carter family may have only just got the Queen Vic back, but could they be about to lose it again already after a shock discovery in the pub next week?

Advertisement

With Mick away, Shirley and Tina are holding the fort – but in next Thursday’s episode, canny Shirl notices some suspicious activity going on around the gents’ loos.

As the hard-faced barmaid goes to investigate, she’s stunned to discover an unsavoury sort hanging around and to her horror she realises the bathrooms are being used to deal drugs.

The next day, Mick returns from a trip to Manchester and straight away the landlord is up to speed on the dodgy goings-on in the loos. Fearful the illegal activity could lead to serious reprisals from the law, the panicked publican investigates – but is he putting himself, and the whole family, in danger?

If the police find out will they raid the boozer causing the Carters to lose their beloved business just weeks after regaining control from the sinister Weyland corporation? And who is behind the drug dealing – could it be someone with a grudge against the clan?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.