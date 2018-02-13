EastEnders: Martin falls deeper into newcomer Hayley’s trap next week

The mysterious Hayley reappears in EastEnders next week as she flirts with Martin Fowler – but what is her true agenda as she kisses the recently-single stallholder after she was spied secretly filming him argue with estranged wife Stacey last week and reporting back to an unseen cohort?

The Fowlers begin the week in typically argumentative form as Martin reacts badly to how much Stacey is involving Kush Kazemi with his son Arthur’s life, at the expense of Martin himself. Fed up of the toxic atmosphere, Martin tells ex-spouse Sonia he wants a divorce.

But the fruit and veg vendor has second thoughts when Stacey later apologises and wants to reach an amicable agreement about access to the kids – only Martin has already sent an email telling her he’s got solicitors involved.

Forced to confess to a surprisingly understanding Stacey when he fails to intercept the message, the Fowlers appear to reach a truce – although Sonia remains suspicious.

On Thursday, Martin gets a boost of self-esteem when he’s chatted up by newcomer Hayley, and the encounter puts a smile on his face. The next day, Mr Fowler is spending quality time with the children but is taken aback when Kush arrives to collect Arthur. Thankfully, the co-parents put their differences aside and go to the cafe together, bumping into Hayley again.

Sensing three grown-ups are a crowd, Kush leaves Martin and Hayley to get to know each other better. The seemingly smitten brunette gives her crush a peck on the cheek, spotted by stunned Stacey who seethes her other half is moving on already.

But viewers know it’s all an act and Hayley is stringing Martin along, with the most popular theory being that she’s the secret member of the Slater family set to arrive soon with Kat, Big Mo and Jean, and has been tasked with setting Martin up in some way – possibly to discredit Martin and give Stacey the upper hand in their bitter split.

Or is Hayley nothing to do with the Slaters and has another reason for targeting Martin?

