Coronation Street: Phelan rumbles Nicola’s plan! Nicola Thorp interview

Coronation Street’s Nicola Rubinstein has been playing a dangerous game in her attempts to destroy dastardly dad Pat Phelan. Pretending to want him back in her life while secretly gathering evidence to prove his murderous crimes, Nic is secretly working with Gary Windass and Seb Franklin – but next week the plan is exposed.

Suspicious he’s being played Pat makes a copy of the keys to his daughter’s flat, and in next Wednesday’s episode when he lets himself in he’s stunned to see ‘missing’ teenager Seb sitting on her sofa!

Seb is listening to headphones and is unaware of Phelan’s presence, so when word reaches Nicola there was a break-in she panics Pat was behind it. Telling Gary she thinks her fiendish father is on to them, Phelan then confronts the wily Windass and reveals he’s worked his and Nicola’s plot!

Meanwhile, in next Friday’s episode, pregnant Nicola is rushed to hospital when she collapses while chatting to Sarah Platt, begging her to give Gary another chance. Once doctors confirm Nicola and the baby are out of danger, the tension mounts as Phelan asks to speak to his daughter alone…

Is the game up for Nicola? And what consequences will there be for her and her unborn baby? Nicola Thorp reveals all about the dramatic week in store for her character.

How afraid should Nicola be of Phelan?

I know she should be very afraid because of what he is capable of, but they have a unique relationship which is not like any of the other characters on the street. Nicola is his Achilles heel!

She’s still brave for trying to catch her dad out, why is she putting herself at risk?

She is so brave! Nicola is such a strong, feisty woman, a proper justice warrior, and knows Anna Windass has been wrongly imprisoned, and that Phelan is responsible for Luke’s death. She cares so much for Seb and now Anna, who is the grandmother of her unborn child, so she has chosen to put herself in that position. She isn’t thinking about herself, she just wants the best in the people involved.

What happens when Nicola hears about the break-in?

Nicola takes the phone call from the police when she is with Phelan so plays it cool. But when she turns up at the flat she is panicking because she doesn’t know what has happened to Seb – this is a moment where everything changes for Nicola. She doesn’t know for certain but she is fairly sure Phelan must have been in the flat – which is terrifying because if it is true he is a very, very dangerous man. But she’s not stupid, she is a smart girl and knows how to play him and his weakness.

Is she confident her and Gary’s plan will work?

She knows there is no way Phelan would do anything to hurt her or harm her the baby, but she does know he needs to trust her in order to let his guard down and let something slip.

How does she feel about Gary?

There are no romantic feelings. Certainly, he is the father of her child and there’s a strong emotional connection and she cares about him as a person, but Nicola can see he still loves Sarah and she knows she has got in the way. That’s why she decides to try and convince Sarah to give him another chance. Sarah is suspicious because Nicola and Gary have been spending a lot of time together, but Nicola obviously can’t tell her why. I hope Nicola and Sarah get more scenes together because too often women are set against each other, they are not fighting over Gary.

As they’re talking Nicola collapses – how does she react?

Nicola collapses in agony and panics because she is worried something is going to happen to the baby. She has a massive pain in her stomach and Sarah rushes her to hospital.

What happens when Phelan visits her in hospital?

Phelan asks to be left alone to talk to her and she agrees because she thinks she is in a hospital, a seemingly safe place. But she is not very well and is in a really vulnerable position. Nicola is very wise to Pat, she knows he is a good liar. But this throws her because she can see that he is telling the truth this time, he is genuinely very upset…

Are you enjoying all these intense scenes with Connor McIntyre?

It is such an interesting story to play as an actor because there are loads of scenes where Nicola and Phelan have been together where they both know or suspect what the other one is up to, but because Eileen is there, they pretend as if everything is fine. It’s really subtle and so much fun to play with Connor. Who knows what?! The stakes are really high at this point.

