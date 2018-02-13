Coronation Street: David and Josh beat up Billy’s druggy brother Lee

Coronation Street’s David Platt defends his family next week when Billy Mayhew’s drug addict brother Lee returns, the man who held David’s sister Sarah hostage the last time he was in town. Warning the dodgy fella to stay away, with the aid of new pal Josh Tucker, will David unwittingly send Billy spiralling further into addiction?

Advertisement

Desperate for a fix as he tries to beat his painkiller habit, Billy secretly meets up with Lee and begs him for help. Forced to apologise for turning his back on his delinquent sibling in the past, will Lee be there for his brother? And what form will his ‘help’ take – drugs more painful than paracetamol?

Eileen Grimshaw is suspicious when Billy appears suddenly much more chipper and questions his quick recovery from the withdrawal symptoms, but the vicar confides he’s putting on an act so as not to freak out foster daughter Summer Spellman at the seriousness of his condition.

Meanwhile, Lee comes to the street to ask if he can stay with Billy, only to be rejected once more, but he’s spotted by a horrified Sarah. Telling David about her blast from the past, her protective brother and pal Josh bundle Lee into a van and drive the junkie to a deserted garage and beat him up.

Threatening worse will happen if he comes near Sarah again, David leaves – but Josh pushes the intimidation worryingly far when he terrifies Lee with tyre iron before eventually letting him go.

The fallout of Lee’s reappearance looks set to be huge not only for Billy, who struggles to cope with Summer as he battles his addiction demons and tries to hide his secret meetings with Lee from his friends, but also for David – is Josh’s display of violence towards Lee a taster of his sinister true colours ahead of the upcoming storyline in which Josh drugs and rapes Mr Platt?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.